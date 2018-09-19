GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center will hold a Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Ceremony next month at Patriot Lake Park.
The ceremony will be free and open to anyone who has experienced a perinatal loss.
October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Month.
The medical center offers a Perinatal Loss Support Group for parents who have experienced miscarriage, extopic pregnancy, stillbirth or newborn death. It meets 7 to 9 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at AtlantiCare Health Park, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 600, Suite 602, in Egg Harbor Township.
To register for the ceremony or for more information, call 888-569-1000. For information on the support group, email KathyFowler@atlanticare.org.