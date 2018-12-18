AtlantiCare, Rothman Orthopaedics give three new hips

AtlantiCare and Rothman Orthopaedics performed hip replacement surgeries at no charge for three patients in need recently.
AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center was one of only 29 organizations across the country and the only healthcare organization in New Jersey to participate in Operation Walk USA 2018.
Fabio Orozco, M.D., director of the Division of Orthopaedic Surgery at AtlantiCare and an orthopaedic surgeon; Rothman Orthopaedics at AtlantiCare; and Zachary Post, M.D., orthopaedic surgeon, Rothman Orthopaedics at AtlantiCare, led the surgeries. The patients were from Egg Harbor Township, Cape May Court House and Hamilton Township, Mercer County.
This is the second year AtlantiCare has participated in Operation Walk.
Operation Walk USA began in 2010 following the success of Operation Walk, an international volunteer medical service organization that provides treatment for patients with arthritis and joint conditions in developing countries. To date, nearly 800 patients have received help through Operation Walk USA, held annually in the month of December since 2010.
Device manufacturers DePuy Synthes, DJO, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Total Joint Orthopedics, and Zimmer Biomet donated the hip and knee implants for the 2018 Operation Walk USA.