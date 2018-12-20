AtlantiCare to host candlelight vigil marking National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day

AtlantiCare Health Services will hold its 13th annual Homeless Persons' Memorial and Candlelight Vigil 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, to mark National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day.
The vigil, held on the first day of winter and longest night of the year, will include the reading of the names of many who died homeless in 2018.
The ceremony will take place at William L. Gormley AtlantiCare HealthPlex, 1401 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City. Donny Lathrop, recovery specialist, Ascension Recovery Continuum, will be guest speaker.
For more information, call 888-569-1000 or see AtlantiCare.org.