AtlantiCare to host twelfth annual Red Dress/Red Tie reception Feb. 6

The Heart Institute at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center is preparing its twelfth annual Red Dress/Red Tie Reception.

Men and women are invited to wear red in awareness of heart disease. The event will include hors d’oeuvres, an auction featuring goods and services from local businesses, craft beer tasting, a cash bar, and vendor marketplace.

“The reception is an enjoyable way to learn about heart disease,” said Rose McCarthy, a registered nurse at the Heart Institute at the medical center and coordinator of ARMC Heart Heroes. “In addition to the educational opportunities, the vendor marketplace has romantic gifts you can purchase for your sweetheart in advance of Valentine’s Day.” 

Event proceeds will benefit ARMC Heart Heroes, an AtlantiCare Foundation-funded program that places automated external defibrillators in the community. Donated on behalf of the Heart Institute at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, the AEDs can restore a normal heart rhythm during cardiac arrest.

The American Heart Month event will take place 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, at the Smithville Inn, Route 9, Historic Smithville. 

To register for the Red Dress/Red Tie Reception, see AtlantiCare.org/RedDress. Registration fee is $50. Event registration is open through Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. For more information about the event or to pay by check, call Rose McCarthy at 609-404-7979.

The Heart Heroes program began in 2002, spurred by a small group of dedicated AtlantiCare volunteers who were known as the Heart Heroes. Since its inception, the program has placed 285 AEDs in the community. The Heart Heroes program funds a portion of the AED cost. The receiving community group and/or organization provides the remaining funds. Applications for the Heart Heroes Matching Funds Program are available on AtlantiCare’s website.

For more information about the Heart Institute at ARMC or other AtlantiCare programs and services, see AtlantiCare.org.

