BRIGANTINE — For 26 years, the island's Bayfest has served as a precursor to summer's unofficial swan song, Labor Day weekend.

This year, the three-day festival, the largest charitable fundraiser the Brigantine Elks Lodge hosts each year, saw sensational weather Friday through Sunday, Aug. 24-26, with crowds out in full force each day.

Live music has been a key component of Bayfest since its 1992 summer start. Friday night saw last-minute fill-in Kelly LaVigna and her trio play brilliantly, and the Billy Walton Band kept the north end of the island rocking through the night Saturday.

Sunday evening's lineup featured TK & the Howlers, a newcomer to Brigantine that did not disappoint. The Howlers performed about 30 songs over three sets that included “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Angel From Montgomery” and “Call Me the Breeze.”

PHOTOS from the Brigantine Elks' annual Bayfest

