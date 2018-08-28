BRIGANTINE — For 26 years, the island's Bayfest has served as a precursor to summer's unofficial swan song, Labor Day weekend.
This year, the three-day festival, the largest charitable fundraiser the Brigantine Elks Lodge hosts each year, saw sensational weather Friday through Sunday, Aug. 24-26, with crowds out in full force each day.
Live music has been a key component of Bayfest since its 1992 summer start. Friday night saw last-minute fill-in Kelly LaVigna and her trio play brilliantly, and the Billy Walton Band kept the north end of the island rocking through the night Saturday.
Sunday evening's lineup featured TK & the Howlers, a newcomer to Brigantine that did not disappoint. The Howlers performed about 30 songs over three sets that included “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Angel From Montgomery” and “Call Me the Breeze.”