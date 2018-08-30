BRIGANTINE — The Brigantine Beach Cultural Arts Commission is proud to present Sister Celeste as our Artist of the Month for September. Stop by our Artists Showcase at the Community Center to see her beautiful art.
Sister Celeste, a resident of Philadelphia, was born in Poland and grew up in Bayonne, where she developed a love of the arts. Inspired and challenged by her art and drama teachers, she continued to study painting at Chestnut Hill College, Pennsylvania, the Fashion Institute of New York and Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, Pennsylvania. She studied watercolor with Eli Rosenthal, Jim McFarlane, former president of the American Watercolor Society, and Tony Couch.
She is the vocation director for the Sisters of Saint Joseph. She served as a pastoral associate at St. Thomas, Brigantine, for seven years. Additionally, Sister Celeste teaches watercolor classes at the Brigantine Community Center and in Philadelphia to senior sisters and lay adults. Always grateful for her own gift of creativity, Sister Celeste loves to teach watercolor and help others to enjoy the painting process and discover their own giftedness and artistic identity.
Celeste Mokrzycki is a Sister of Saint Joseph of Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia, who believes that painting is another ministry just like her "church work." She once overheard visitors at her exhibit ask why a nun did all these paintings. Her hope is that when people view her paintings, they enter into the beauty and solitude of creation and lift their hearts and minds to the divine artist. Her paintings capture the effect of light and darkness on fleeting ordinary moments which are transformed into extraordinary experiences that evoke feelings of peace, happiness and contemplation.
Her show at the Community Center consists of landscapes, figures and florals in watercolor. She works mainly in watercolor because the medium allows her to capture fleeting moments of light and luminosity. The show’s title is "All about Relationships" and each painting depicts the importance of building a right relationship with our "dear neighbors" so we can live in harmony on this planet.