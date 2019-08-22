The kids may be back in school soon, but there is still plenty of time to go boating!
Before getting your children on board and heading out for a day on the water, take a few minutes to think about their safety. Last year more than 650 people died in boating-related accidents and 80% of the victims were not wearing a life jacket. Sadly, some of these victims were children. Did you know that New Jersey requires children age 12 and under to wear a Coast Guard-approved life jacket aboard recreational vessels?
A life jacket can save a child’s life, but only if they are wearing one appropriate to their age and size. Adult-sized life jackets will not work for children. Special life jackets are available for children of all ages. To work correctly, a life jacket must be worn, fit snugly, and not allow the child’s chin or ears to slip through.
Weigh a child and measure for chest size under the arms before shopping for a child's life jacket. A proper fit should be snug but not tight. Wearing the jacket, the child should stand normally with arms at his or her sides. Grab the jacket at the shoulders and firmly lift. The jacket does not fit if it moves more than 3 inches up and down on the child's body during the test.
Ensure a life jacket for an infant or child has a crotch strap to help keep the life jacket on, an oversized float collar to help keep the head out of the water and a grab loop for easier water rescue. All straps should be intact and fastened at all times.
Parents, set the example for your children, wear your life jacket too!
Teach your children about boating safety. Show them how to act and where to be on a moving boat. Remember, a child sitting on the bow of a speed boat is not only illegal, but extremely dangerous. They can easily be tossed overboard even in calm water. All it takes is crossing another boat’s wake at high speed. Please be aware of where your children are on your boat at all times.
Want to help promote boating safety? The Coast Guard Auxiliary is actively seeking volunteers interested in serving their country and their community. For anyone looking for a meaningful volunteer position, you may find a perfect fit in the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary. Retired or have some spare time? Consider volunteering in the auxiliary.
Brigantine Flotilla 85 is celebrating its 47th anniversary and welcomes new members. Meetings are held 6:45 p.m. on the third Tuesday of every month at the Brigantine Beach Community Center, 265 42nd St. Come join us at our next meeting, Tuesday, Sept. 17, and see what the auxiliary is all about. For more information, email boatsafely@comcast.net.