Be vigilant to keep tomato plants free from hornworms

Question: My tomatoes are already looking beautiful and even have some small fruit starting to form. Last year I had some large green caterpillars on them that seemed to eat them down to the stems in a very short time. Can you tell me what they were and how to get rid of them so I do not have the same problem this year?
Answer: Unfortunately, anyone who has ever had a tomato garden has likely dealt with tomato and/or tobacco hornworms. They are voracious pests that feed on the leaves, stems and even fruit of the nightshade (Solanaceae) family which, in addition to tomatoes, also includes peppers, eggplant and potatoes. They both also feed on tobacco plants.
The tomato hornworm, Manduca quinquemaculata, and tobacco hornworm, Manduca sexta, are confusing to tell apart because they are so close in appearance and each feed off members of the same family of vegetables. Both are approximately 3 to 4 inches long at full size and green in color. They are likely the largest caterpillars you will ever see in your garden. The tomato hornworm has white V-shaped white marks with green margins along its sides. A black "horn" projects from the rear of the caterpillar. Tobacco hornworms, on the other hand, have diagonal white stripes with black margins and a red "horn."
These caterpillars are the larval stage of the five-spotted hawkmoth, also commonly known as the sphinx moth or hummingbird moth. Like the larval stage, the moths from each of these caterpillars is very similar. The moth of the tobacco hornworm has six orange spots on its abdomen and the moth of the tomato has five orange spots. They emerge and mate in the late spring after overwintering in the soil as small brown pupae. They fly around at night and deposit their eggs on the underside of leaves. Eggs emerge in a week or so and the larvae feed for a few weeks, after which they will go back down into the soil to pupate.
Because of their green color that perfectly blends into the foliage of the plant, you are more likely to see their damage before you see them. However, there are other signs to look for as you inspect your plants. They leave behind black frass, or droppings, along the foliage and at the base of the plant as they move around. They also go through four to five stages of growth, known as instars, as they mature to full size, molting between each instar. If found early a plant will recover and thrive as it did before they arrived. But they do feed constantly and, if left unchecked, can devastate your crop in record time, destroying your plants and leaving nothing but bare stems.
In the home garden, nonchemical control is best. Inspect the leaves and stems of your tomato plants often so you can catch them early. These worms are harmless to humans, so you can just pluck them off. Hornworms may be attacked by parasitic wasps. The parasitic wasp places its eggs under the skin of the hornworm. When the eggs hatch, they feed internally on the hornworm and pupate. The pupae will appear on the backs of the hornworm and look like white cocoons. If you see these white cocoons it is best to leave the worms on the plant. At this point, they are no longer feeding and leaving them will help increase the beneficial wasp population.
For more information on controlling hornworms and other tomato pests, contact your local extension office. Atlantic County residents can contact the Master Gardener Helpline at 609-625-0056. Cape May County Residents can call 609-465-5115, ext.3607.
Do you have a gardening related question you would like answered here? Please forward your questions to Belinda Chester, Master Gardener Program Coordinator, Rutgers Cooperative Extension Office, 6260 Old Harding Highway, Mays Landing, NJ 08330. You can also submit questions at Rutgers-atlantic.org/garden or email them to currents@catamaran.com; please include “garden question” in the subject line.
Photos: All are tobacco hornworms on tomato plants. Photo 1 is in the 4th instar of development. Photos 2 and 3 are in the 5th instar of development.
All photos by Belinda Chester