MARGATE — The Margate Business Association will present Beachstock 2019 — The Planet’s Biggest Beach Party — on the city's beach 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 29.
The island theme this year is enhanced by a reggae band, South Pacific Island dancers, beer and wine garden, a bonfire and an evening movie. It is expected over 5,000 visitors will attend. Children and adults can learn to limbo and hula with professional Polynesian dancers from the South Pacific Island Dancers, and enjoy Tahitian drums. This year’s event will also offer an evening performance featuring a Samoan fire knife dance.
A major feature at the ninth annual installment of Beachstock is nonstop music on the main stage. Headlining the event will be the reggae band Cheezy and the Crackers performing day and evening sets. The musical lineup includes country singing sensation Nikki Briar who will have event goers getting “a little bit country” with her dance lessons. DJ entertainment will also bring the party to the beach with a dynamite selection of tunes.
The all-day excitement includes the Euro Bungee on the beach, volleyball and lifeguard competitions, crafters, vendors, local retailers, sand sculpting lessons with Matthew Deibert, tow at demonstrations, Stacey’s Surf & Paddle free lessons, the Margate Fire Department's Cool Blast, a kid’s Treasure Hunt, face painting, body painting for adults, giveaways, a beer and wine garden and at dusk, a bonfire and the family friendly Disney movie, "Moana" along with a daytime visit from Hula Minion.
Beach goers can enjoy delicious food such as hamburgers, ice cream, pizza, mouthwatering seafood, barbecue fare, healthy fruit shakes, meatballs and more. Fine artisans will be selling their crafts along with other local vendors. There will also be a Volleyball Tournament.
No beach tags are required for the event, which stretches between the Huntington and Granville avenue beaches behind the Margate Public Library. Also new this year is the BAGGO (Cornhole) Bag Toss Tournament and free kite-flying lessons and kite stunts.
“We look forward to Beachstock, one of the best community events every year, and are excited to add even more kites this year by providing single line and stunt kite demonstrations and lessons on the beach. It’s our pleasure to paint the sky!” said Doug Jewell, owner of Air Circus Kite Shop
To register for the volleyball or Baggo tournament, see MargateHasMore.com or sign up day of.
Festival goers can enjoy complimentary jitney shuttle service running 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. along Atlantic Avenue between Coolidge and Fredericksburg avenues and the Eugene A. Tighe School. Rain date is Sunday, June 30.