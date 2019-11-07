Beacon Animal Rescue held its first-ever HOWL-o-ween costume parade and contest at LeGates Farm Market in Cape May on Saturday, Nov. 2 (the original date of 10/27 was rained out).

The competition was tough for our judges, which included: Kevin Celli of LeGates Farm; Mark Scarpa of Morey's Piers and Don Bellis, board president of Beacon.

Beacon Animal Rescue is a no-kill, volunteer-run rescue based in Ocean View in Upper Township.

