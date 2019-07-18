It was a pleasure to have the Rutgers Master Gardeners at the Farmers Market last week. How fortunate we are to be able to consult with the experts regarding lawn and garden questions about butterfly gardens, trees, shrubs, pests and pesticides.
It was difficult to walk by the children’s tent without stopping to admire the creativity of the volunteers and children working together to make adorable paper colored bees and butterflies and then gleefully simulating their flight.
Trivia contestants were thoughtfully contemplating their answers to questions about honey bees. There were 69 entries, several with 9 out of 10 correct, but only one entry with 100% correct. Congratulations to Linda Hart who won a $25 TD Visa gift card.
The Seashore Purls at the Spotlight on Local Community Tent are a happy group of knitters and crocheters, who displayed a marvelous number of knitted beauties such as blankets, dresses, caps, socks, sweaters, gloves, shawls and layettes. This cheerful group of ladies, Diane Mora, Phyllis Sheckelton, Barrie Winters, Kathy Hipple and Holly Friel invited all to join them every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Community Center. They are willing to teach novices, and have needles and yarn to get you started.
Keller Williams Real Estate, represented by Barb Ermilio, Ron Floczak, and Chris Rose, had the scoop about houses for sale, how the market is performing, and they gave away 200 red shopping bags.
El Hirvonen, of El’s Clays, at Art in the Park displayed beautifully glazed edgy bowls, trays, serving platters, plates, tumblers and sculptures.
The Farmers Market is known for its talented farmers who produce quality fruits, vegetables, berries, flowers and so much more.
There are also very popular jewelry vendors with a variety of specialties. Ethyl Alekna, who owns Seaside Jewelry, specializes in handcrafted earrings, necklaces and bracelets for people of all ages. There are string necklaces and beautiful semi-precious gems. She highlighted essential oil diffusers, colorful lava bracelets where one places a favorite therapeutic essential oil on it and it is absorbed into the skin. Such aromatherapy oils bring peace, calm, energy and strength. Using peppermint essential oil would repel bugs.
Lili Dove’s chakra jewelry, made of stones that correlate to different energy points such a healing, motivation, and inspiration, set an intention where one may place one’s thoughts. Shopper Ralli Melnyk bought a necklace with kyanite which she says “clears our auras” and serves as “protection” from negativity. Doveinity.com
Carolina Artisan, Ashley, sells a Bespoke precious metal and gemstone jewelry line. She has baroque, fresh water and Tahitian pearls, sterling silver or 14 carat gold filled Brigantine tags and all sizes of chains.
Next week the Famers Market will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon Landing.
Children will love the Moon Walk Fitness Circuit at the Children’s activity area in the park.
There will be a Health and Wellness Expo at the Green Team tent with a Dietician from AtlanticCare, Certified Massage Therapist Deedi Mora, and Paul Danaher from Brigantine PT and Fitness.
The Spotlight on Local Community will be the Historical Museum.
Wolf Fitness and TD Bank will be at the Chamber of Commerce tent.
Pamela Carchidi, a watercolor artist, will be at Art in the Park. Her paintings are inspired by the people in her life and her love of the Jersey shore. Pam and her husband have lived in Brigantine for over 36 years.
Lisa Wilson will be at the Demo tent. She is a certified personal chef who uses a commercial kitchen to prep a dinner and then finishes it on site. She will be making a twisted taco in mini form.
Crooner Tommy D will be back!
Remember to save bottle caps for the recycling collection on July 27, and Red Solo Cups on August 24.
Sign up at the Veggie Valet for the Perfect Peach Pie Contest on August 10, the Alice B. Toklas Brownie Fest on August 17 and The Sauce Vs Gravy Wars on August 31.
Please refrain from bringing pets to the market as only registered service dogs are permitted. This is a City ordinance.
