Beth El Synagogue is honoring Dr. Beverly Vaughn of Stockton University for her outstanding contribution to the world of music on Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. The evening will feature twelve short performances from many different cultures in the community.
“We at Beth El are proud to sponsor this unique Dr. Beverly Vaughn concert, which includes religious and secular organizations throughout our community into a beautiful, harmonious, musical experience. We extend a warm invitation to all who wish to bring unity to all segments of our community and beyond, in the spirit of good will to all," said Rabbi Aaron Krauss of Beth El Synagogue, when asked about the importance of the event.
Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman is scheduled to introduce the honoree. Dr. Kesselman has known and worked with Dr. Vaughn for decades at Stockton and celebrates her good works with the community.
“From her work with students, to her ongoing efforts to bring hundreds of local singers together for what this year will be the 15th performance of Handel’s Messiah in Atlantic City, Beverly Vaughn continues to share her enthusiasm for music, people, and Stockton. She deserves this recognition for all she has done to promote positive relationships among all members of our Stockton and surrounding communities," Kesselman said.
Recognition will also be given to Reverend Colin Days as he receives the Father Schivo Award for Brotherhood from Atlantic City Councilman Kaleem Shabazz. All are welcome to attend this special evening to celebrate diversity.
What to Know:
What: A Community Music Celebration with Dr. Beverly J. Vaughn
When: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28.
Where: Beth El Synagogue, 500 N. Jerome Ave., Margate.
Cost: $10.
For more information and tickets, go to BethelSynagogue.com.