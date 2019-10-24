NORTHFIELD — The community is invited to a special Shabbat service at Beth Israel 5:30 p.m. Fri., Oct. 25, commemorating the one-year anniversary of the tragic attack in Pittsburgh.
Beth Israel is joining with synagogues throughout the country for this #ShowUpForShabbat service, designed to honor the victims and raise our collective voice for a world free of anti-Semitism, hate and bigotry. Beth Israel is at 2501 Shore Road.
At the service, Rabbi David M. Weis will deliver a sermon reflecting on today’s climate of hatred. There will be a separate discussion with Director of Education Cookie Feldman for young children and school age children. All are welcome to attend.
The attack in Pittsburgh took place Oct. 27, 2018, at the Tree of Life synagogue, and culminated in the murder of 11 Jews. The #ShowUpForShabbat initiative was launched by AJC Global Jewish Advocacy as an expression of solidarity in the American Jewish community.
For more information on #ShowUpForShabbat, see ajc.org/showupforshabbat.
