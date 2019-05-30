You are the owner of this article.
Beth Israel wraps up school year with awards, Mother’s Day brunch

Northfield — Students in kindergarten through grade six received recognition for their achievements, and joined their mothers in a Mother’s Day Brunch during the culminating weekend of the school year at Beth Israel.

Beth Israel honored students for school attendance, Shabbat attendance, participating in the youth choir, and graduating sixth graders. Graduating high school seniors, teachers’ assistants, also were honored. The overarching theme of the religious school was participating in acts of kindness, with students receiving colorful bracelets in honor of their kind acts.

The largest synagogue in the area, Beth Israel is a warm and welcoming home to generations of families who play a vital and integral part in synagogue life. Accommodating to all types of modern Jewish families, Beth Israel welcomes members wherever they may be found on their personal Jewish journey.

