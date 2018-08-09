Beth Judah Temple has announced its schedule of services for the upcoming High Holidays.
Services, led by Rabbi Ron Isaacs, are held at the historic synagogue at the corner of Spencer and Pacific Avenues in Wildwood. No tickets are needed, and visitors are always welcome. Visitors are asked to RSVP to the office at 609-522-7541 or bethjudahtemple@yahoo.com.
The schedule is as follows:
Erev Rosh Hashanah, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9
Rosh Hashanah First Day, 9 a.m. Sept. 10
Tashlikh Service, 5:15 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Gazebo at Sunset Lake, Wildwood Crest
Rosh Hashanah Second Day, 9 a.m. Sept. 11
Kol Nidre, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18
Yom Kippur “Day of Atonement,” 9 a.m. Sept. 19. Afternoon Service, 5 p.m. and Break Fast after Havdalah, 7:40 p.m.
For a full schedule of services and events, call 609-522-7541 or go to BethJudahTemple.org. Beth Judah is located at the corner of Spencer and Pacific Avenues in Wildwood.