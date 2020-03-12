(Look Back is an occasional series with content and images from the Atlantic County Historical Society.)
Around the turn of the 20th century, some Boardwalk hotel owners began to receive complaints from their guests who objected to black people sharing their beaches. The city responded by limiting them to the beach between Missouri and Mississippi Avenues. It remained a blacks-only beach guarded by black lifeguards until the 1964 Civil Rights Act was passed.
Chicken Bone Beach was so called because the visitors were excluded from local restaurants during this period of segregation and therefore brought their own food, mostly fried chicken, which would not spoil in the hot sun. It is also said that the bones were buried in the sand, hence the name, Chicken Bone Beach.
The beach became a popular place for local blacks and visitors to mingle with black celebrities who also came to this beach. Among them were Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Joe Louis, Sammy Davis Jr. and Moms Mabley. Pictures of these famous people enjoying the beach can be found at the Garage art museum. It's worth the visit.
Founded in 1913, the Atlantic County Historical Society has been preserving historical materials in its library and museum since. Every week, Wednesday to Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., it opens its doors to share these collections with anyone who is interested. The society building is at 907 Shore Road in Somers Point. More information is available at www.atlanticcountyhistoricalsocietynj.org and on Facebook, or by calling 609-927-5218.
