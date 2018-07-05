The Blueberry Bake Off was a hit, with 16 entries including cakes, pies and crumbles. One cake entry was shaped like a castle.
Congratulations to the winners:
• First place: Catherine Fromm, who made a Blueberry Lemon Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
• Second place: Sandra Carberry, who made Blueberry Cream Cheese Pie
• Third place: Danielle Cassidy, who made Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake
The entries were quite delectable, which made it difficult for the judges to select only three winners. Thank you to Bake Off judges and Brigantine City Council members Karen Bew, Rick DiLucry and Vince Sera, who had a whole lot of tasting to do.
Shoppers paid $1 a slice for these treats, with proceeds donated to Reach Out and Read, which provides books to low-income areas when children come to medical facilities for care.
Children painted colorful pictures of hand berries at the Children’s Tent.
Klean Up Kids, led by Emma Lutz, brought posters to the market to recruit others to join their club to help clean up Brigantine Beach. They marched around the market singing their theme song and they are working on a mission statement. The goal is to recruit 25 kids from the elementary school and 25 from North Middle School. What a wonderful way for children to make a positive impact on the environment.
Record amounts of clean plastic bags and film were collected at the Green Team Tent. The Green Team and TREX are collecting these items every week to keep our island and ocean free of these items that hurt or kill sea animals.
There will be two drop-off boxes for the collection of broken or used Crayola crayon recycling — one at the Green Team Tent and one at the Children’s Tent.
Earth Machine Compost Bins are being sold for $58 in conjunction with the Green Team. Call Public Works or go there to get one at the Bay Shore entrance.
The Farmers Market is just steps away from being plastic-straw free. We are on the lookout for visitors who use bamboo, stainless steal or tempered glass straws, or none at all!
Sign up for the July 21 Rain Barrel Workshop now at the Green Team Tent, as pre-paid reservations are required and space is limited. You will learn about the purpose, function and design of rain barrels. The cost is $20 and checks are payable to the City of Brigantine. You will build your own Rain Barrel that you will then be able to take home and use right away.
Our community is blessed to have an amazing Brigantine Community Center that offers much to provide a variety of services for all and also cares a great deal about our senior citizens. Jim Mogan was on hand as our Spotlight on Local Community, distributing the Brigantine Destination Guide, the Summer Activity and Class Brochure, and explaining the trips scheduled for the rest of the year and through 2019.
Everyone loves Tommy D and he did not disappoint the crowd with his Frank Sinatra hits and other nostalgic favorites.
Riptide Bait and Tackle Sports and Recreation Store, the Spotlight on Local Business, was represented by Rosemarie Basile-Egee and Carolyn Riegert who provided literature on this amazing business. The REPELS Spray was selling fast due to some flies that were biting and there were nice shirts and also the famous Stock’s Pound Cake.
Two Polar Bear Committee members, Trish Cosgrove and Rose Kelly, were selling the distinctive Brigantine Cuisine Cookbook that benefits Fisher House for wounded military and families. Get your copy before it sells out!
Molly Sanger Carpenter was the featured artist and sculptress. Her unique mixed-media artifacts and icons invoke treasures of the past.
At the Chamber of Commerce tent, Side Pony Printshop was selling tank tops and bags and Lauren and Amanda provided information and literature for Weichert Realtors.
Even in the sweltering heat, 112 people participated in the U.S. Landmarks Trivia Contest. Of those, there were 7 entrees with all 10 correct answers. This week’s winner of a $25 gift card was Jacky Kennedy Sisson. Congrats, Jacky, and a special thank you to all who entered the Trivia Contest!
America the Beautiful is the theme for Saturday, July 7, as we celebrate our patriotic beginnings commemorating the adoption of the Declaration of Independence 242 years ago.
Children will decorate a flag craft.
There will be a special Cooking with Kids program at the Demo Tent. Chef Latorre and Chef ZZ will be making veggie tacos with the children, grinding cornmeal and making homemade taco shells. Veggies from the market and mozzarella cheese from Tony Baloneys will fill the shells. If you would like, bring your child to the Cooking Tent at 9:45 a.m. As always, please remain with your child during the demonstration.
The Green Team with John Adrizzo will have a second Health and Wellness Expo at the Green Team Tent. Deedi Mora, certified massage therapist, will be doing chair massages.
Megan and Paul from Brigantine Physical Therapy and Fitness will be there as well as a health coach for nutritional counselling. There will be raffles and prizes awarded throughout the day, with vouchers to spend at our vendors, and a $25 gift card to Brigantine Physical Therapy and Fitness.
This week the Community Spotlight shines on the Women’s Club of Saint Thomas. Stop by and see what the ladies have accomplished in three short years. Enjoy a cool drink and take a free chance to win a ticket to their annual Fall Fashion Show or just stop by to say “hello.”
Other highlights will include our Spotlight on a Local Business, Casale al Mare, Entertainer, Josh Devore, and Art in the Park, Jill Morrison and Sons.
Dogs are not permitted in Haneman Park or any other park. Please follow this ordinance and do not bring dogs to the Farmers Market. Only service dogs are permitted.
Don’t forget to visit all of the farmers and vendors to stock up on fresh fruit, vegetables, seafood, meats, eggs and flowers.
Follow us @BrigantineFarmersMarket.