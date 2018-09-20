Last Sunday's concert at the Brigantine Bible Church was a trial run of sorts to see if the island had many residents who could appreciate bluegrass — a roots-music genre with origins largely in the deep south, and heavily influenced by folk, blues and gospel music.
The answer started to unfold even before the Summit Hill Bluegrass Band had time to warm up, as the tiny church on the island's north end started to fill up fast Sept. 16, and the crowd's appreciation for the five-man acoustic band never waned throughout the hour-and-a-half-long show.
Brigantine Bible Church Pastor Bill Davis is a musician and hails from a section of Pennsylvania just north of where the Lancaster County-based Summit Hill Bluegrass Band is based. Before the show started, and prior to singing and playing guitar with the band on one of its final numbers, Davis reminded the audience that the 1960s sitcom “The Andy Griffith Show” helped popularize bluegrass music with frequent appearances by the fictitious Briscoe Darling and the Darling Brothers band.
“In one episode they're trying to decide what song to play, and Briscoe says how about 'Don't Hit Your Grandma with a Great Big Stick'?” said Davis. “Then Briscoe's daughter says 'No, Paw, that one always makes me cry.'”
That wry brand of humor was interspersed between songs throughout the morning Sunday, as the audience was laughing as much as it was clapping along with the 12-song set that included numbers such as “Shouting on the Hills of Glory,” “Take Your Shoes Off Moses,” and “Where Could I Go But to the Lord.”
The group — featuring Keith Kupp on banjo, Tim Kilby on guitar, Harold Tipton on mandolin, Jeff Dillard on standup bass and Ronnie McVey on fiddle — also demonstrated some sensational instrumental skills on popular bluegrass numbers such as “Foggy Mountain Breakdown” and “Orange Blossom Special.”
McVey showed great musicianship on that latter song, prompting Kilby to ask what the difference was between a fiddle and a violin. Dillard chimed in, “A fiddle player has a tooth. A violin player has teeth.”
Kilby and Kupp performed “Dueling Banjos” — another song that gave bluegrass music's popularity a shot in the arm through the 1972 thriller film “Deliverance,” and was likewise a duel not between banjos, but a banjo and a guitar.
Tipton was the senior member of the band and affably absorbed some good-natured ribbing about his age.
“You know that famous painting of the Lord's last supper?” asked McVey. “Well, old Harold was there for breakfast.”
Tipton, who hails from the south and could give as much ribbing as he took, got serious for a moment between songs and asked for prayers for all those affected by the recent wrath of Hurricane Florence.
“It's easy to forget about things when it happens to somebody else,” said Tipton, “but sometimes these things hit home with some of us. So please remember those folks in your prayers.”