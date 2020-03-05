ATLANTIC CITY — Brigantine was well represented at the Atlantic City Boat Show, which returned to the A.C. Convention Center for the 40th year from Feb. 26 through March 1.
The show expanded this year to include more than 550 models, from kayaks and personal watercraft up to what was dubbed the “Queen of the Show” — a 46-foot Viking sportfisher built a short distance up the Garden State Parkway in New Gretna and brandishing a base sticker price of $1.2 million.
New Gretna is also the home of the Recreational Fishing Alliance, which was part of the show's strong educational emphasis along with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 85, based in Brigantine since its 1971 founding, and dozens of other organizations.
Carl Mutschler, owner of Jolly Roger Marina in Brigantine since 1986, was on hand to offer info on the latest models of Sea Doo watercraft. Captains John McLaughlin and Jack Kelly of Brigantine were at the show to provide information on marine-assistance organizations SeaTow and TowBoatUS, respectively, and their advantages to membership for recreational boaters.
One of the show's new attractions this year was Twiggy the Water-Skiing Squirrel, which relayed a message of boating safety through a squirrel that was rescued from distress — actually several squirrels since the original Twiggy was domesticated nearly 40 years ago — and taught to water-ski in a shallow pool. Twiggy is the official mascot of the National Safe Boating Council.
