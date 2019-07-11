Boating appeals to people with varying interests, and there are many ways one can enjoy a day spent traversing a nearby river, lake or ocean or even enjoying a boat parade.
Few things can be as enjoyable on a warm day or a cool evening as spending some time on a boat. For many people, the sound of the water lapping beneath a boat and the feeling of a warm summer breeze blowing through their hair is the very essence of summer relaxation.
• Fishing and crabbing: Recreational fishing and crabbing are wildly popular. The sheer volume of people often seen fishing and crabbing suggests they are activities with widespread appeal. They can benefit people of all ages and skill levels. What's more, fishing and crabbing provide a wonderful excuse to spend a day on a boat.
• Sailing: Sailing is a rewarding and demanding hobby. Avid sailors often describe the origins of their love of sailing as "catching the bug." Indeed, few hobbies can be as gratifying as sailing, which the boating organizations note requires participants to be more active than almost any other type of boating. While sailing can be physically demanding, when the waters are calm, few activities can be as peaceful and relaxing.
• Exploring: Of course, even people who do not own their own boats can still enjoy time on the water. The Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation says roughly 90% of U.S. residents live within one hour of navigable bodies of water. Many waterfront communities, particularly those with tourism-based economies, are home to small businesses that provide local river, lake or ocean tours. These can be great ways to learn about local history and/or see local marine life.
• Boat parading: With Ocean City’s Night in Venice upon us Saturday, July 13, there is no better way to experience the parade than from the water. Whether you are a participant as part of the festivities or simply a viewer, having the water vantage point with houses decorated in full celebration is an excellent way to enjoy the parade — and the sunset.
• Other boating-related activities: Parasailing along with whale- and dolphin-watching cruises are available up and down the coastline. People continue to enjoy water skiing, knee boarding and tubing. Experts remind us that safety should be of the utmost concern when enjoying these types of activities.
Spending time on a boat is a great way to enjoy a warm afternoon or a cool summer evening. And the options are endless when it comes to how to experience activities on the water.