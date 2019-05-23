You are the owner of this article.
The Beachcomber News of Brigantine

BPSD newsletter

Important Upcoming Dates

The last weeks of the school year bring many scheduled activities and events. Please check your child’s calendar so you don’t miss out! Calendars can also be viewed on the district website.

Get Ready for Arts Night!

Preparations have begun for our annual Arts Night to be held on June 6th. This year’s theme, An African Safari, will be held on the Elementary side as we transform it into a living arts museum. The student curriculum consists of thematic, crosscurricular, multicultural approach to Arts Education focusing on 21st century skills. This is done by integrating the special area subjects of art, music, technology, and STEM, on a common multicultural topic. During the school year, each child is exposed to various types of information on the theme in several different arts disciplines in an effort to meet their individual learning style and preference. The year-long study has served to promote better self-esteem and an understanding and appreciation for cultural diversity.

Focusing on the history, culture, art, and music of the majestic land of Africa, this year’s Arts Night will feature over 2,000 pieces of multicultural student work, over 200 performers, four musical productions, cultural foods of the areas studied, guest visitors, a family STEM project, and a glow-in-the-dark exhibit.

We extend our thanks and appreciation to Mrs. Teresa Gragg, Elementary Art teacher and Coordinator of Arts Night, and the over 200 community volunteers who helped to make this wonderful event happen. More information on Arts Night is available at http://tinyurl.com/14jkx2c . Hope to see you there!

New Jersey Student Learning Assessment

Special thanks to our third through grade eight students for their participation in the state assessment during the past two weeks. Students were focused and positive. We look forward to the valuable data these assessments will provide. Thank you, parents, for your partnership in this important process!

