Hello again from the American Legion Post # 396, right here in beautiful Brigantine. Well the hot, muggies were gone for a couple of days as this summer winds down. All in all it was a good summer, with warm weather, warm ocean water and good fishing. Anyway, the last week of summer promises to be a good one. I am hoping to see all of you who are still on the Island on Tuesday night, for our ‘Shoo-Bee’ Tuesday Party’ when we celebrate the end of summer.
In my last article I mentioned that it was free to enter the party, which wasn’t exactly correct. There is a $10.00 donation which will cover all food served. We are planning to have hamburgers, hot dogs, pork sandwiches and some other delicious food items. In any event, you can eat (or as my Dad would say “Mangia-Mangia”), so if your a foodie, then come on down. The DJ, “Augie” will be playing music for your listening and dancing pleasure. There will be a 50-50, door prizes and also a Shoo-Bee Costume contest which is always great fun. If my memory serves me correctly, last years winner, was decked out as a ‘Black Fly’. The second place winners went to a swarm of folks dressed as ‘Green heads’ and yes it was a lot of fun and laughter. So if your planning to attend, wear your crazy costume that reflects this past summer or improvise on that theme. Then go a little nuts with us. It’s a Tuesday night, so if your still on the Island, we start at 5:30 PM, you won’t be disappointed.
Our regular American Legion meetings will start again in September. They are on the second Tuesday of every month. The next meeting will be Tuesday, Sept 10th , starting at 7:30 PM. If you are an honorably discharged veteran please attend, just bring your DD 214 and introduce yourself. You’ll be welcomed with us. We do good things for our fellow veterans in need and we do many civic minded things right here in our community while having great fun. If you have an interest, please attend.
The days will be growing shorter and soon the temperature will cool down, also you won’t have to wave on that driver who stopped inappropriately for you at the Lighthouse Circle. The Island’s return to the locals again. Then next summer, we welcome all of those Shoo-Bee’s back to their summer homes and vacation spots. Our Island’s economy could not survive without all of them. Thanks, to all of you for being a part of our Brigantine family as friends and neighbors...see you again in the spring.
When I was a Sailor, my ship traveled to many parts of the world in the service of our country. There were some moments of great danger, while most of the time was spent in utter boredom. I don’t believe that my service history is unique. This is why I always ask that you remember our uniformed service personnel in your prayers, because you never know about those moments of danger. May God bless America.
Steve Montagino, Sgt. At Arms
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.