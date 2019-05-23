Brigantine Art Walk events begin Memorial Day weekend

BRIGANTINE — The unofficial start of summer is finally upon us. That means all the great summer events starting up for the season.
The Brigantine Art Walk helps kick off Memorial Day weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at the city Ball Field, located between 24th and 26th Streets on Brigantine Avenue. There will be 41 amazing artists displaying and selling their work at the event.
The all day event is free and the artists welcome everyone with open arms to come explore their work.
What started out four years ago as a small community art event with local Brigantine artists has now become an annual Brigantine event attracting artists from all over South Jersey and beyond. The fourth annual Brigantine Art Walk celebrates the work of local artists and includes paintings, sculpture, photographs, prints, ceramics, glass works & authors. The array of artists who join us illustrates cultural vibrancy and provides an impressive creative pool that continues to create new and exciting works. The 2019 summer art events in Brigantine will be sure to please visitors and locals.
Brigantine Beach is a beautiful Jersey Shore destination attracting visitors from all over throughout the summer. The island offers many activities and a selection of eateries to please everyone’s taste. The Art Walk gives locals and visitors yet another reason to love our island paradise.
The Brigantine Art Walk will hold three of the events May 25, Aug. 10 and Aug. 31 at the City Ball field on Brigantine Avenue between 24th and 26th streets from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The fourth event, the Brigantine Art Walk Pirates Art Festival, will be July 13 at the sea wall from 3 to 8 p.m. across from Pirates Den. In the unlikely event of rain, the events will be held the following day on Sunday.
The Brigantine Art Walk Pirates Art Festival will once again have music provided by Paul Gliatto and Adam Holcombe throughout the evening and of course the beautiful art to see by our local artists. This is always a wonderful time up at the seawall.
We welcome new artists to join us in our quest to bring art into the lives of everyone. The Art Walk is open to visual artists, fine craft artisans and musicians. Applications are available by email at brigantineartwalk@comcast.net or messaging us on our Facebook page “Brigantine Art Walk.”
Our sponsors: Pirates Den, The Cove, The Cellar 32, Island Items, WOLF Fitness Brigantine, Connie Pyatt Photography, Dream Trader Jewelry, JCS Accounting Solutions LLC, Beach Angel Photography, International Glass Works LLC, annEclectics, Andrea Ball, Murray & Becker LLC, The Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University, Crackleberry Designs, Art in Motion of Southern Jersey and Nextek Solar Energy Management.
We are looking forward to the summer with our returning artists you love and new artists joining us this year. If you are interested in participating at the fourth annual Brigantine Art Walk contact us at brigantineartwalk@comcast.net.
Visit us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.