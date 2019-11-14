BRIGANTINE — The Brigantine Art Walk Group will host its Holiday Art Walk 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at The Cove Restaurant, 3700 Brigantine Blvd.
The event will feature many artists specializing in photography, jewelry, painting and other art media.
Some of the artists participating in the event:
Jewelry: Anthony Niglio — Dream Trader Jewelry; Janet Bodoff — Janet Bodoff Design; Heather Anton — Heather’s Feathers; Suzanne Sawyer — Sea Signs Jewelry; Ginny Hauck — Romancing The Bead; and Amy Chiarelli — Inspiration Beads
Photographers: Donna Swiatek — Beach Angel Photography; Mary Ann Bailey; Jane Ann Hart — JahART; and Pat Duus
Painters: Matthew Garraty and Ali Brennan
Author and illustrator of children’s books: Connie Colker Steiner
Mixed media; Memoire4ever — 3-D pop-up cards; Dr. Jill Morrison — Doctored Goods, art made from recycled/repurposed items; and Heartsong — prints and cards hand-colored with pencils, watercolors etc.
Admission will be free. Complimentary appetizers will be provided as attendees enjoy the art work of local artists and shop for holiday gifts.
