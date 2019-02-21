Brigantine Art Walk seeks artists and sponsors

BRIGANTINE — The Brigantine Art Walk is happy to announce the fourth season of the very successful Brigantine Art Walk, presenting local and regional artists at four events this summer.
Brigantine Beach is a beautiful Jersey Shore destination attracting visitors from all over throughout the summer. The island offers many activities and a selection of eateries to please everyone’s taste. The Art Walk gives locals and visitors yet another reason to love our island paradise.
The Brigantine Art Walk will hold three of the events 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 25, Aug. 10 and Aug. 31 at the city ball field on Brigantine Avenue between 24th and 26th streets.
The fourth event, The Brigantine Art Walk Pirates Art Festival, will be 3 to 8 p.m. July 13 at the sea wall across from Pirates Den.
The events are free to the public.
The Art Walk is open to visual artists, fine craft artisans and musicians. Applications are available by email at brigantineartwalk@comcast.net or messaging the group on its Facebook page, Brigantine Art Walk.
Join area businesses and patrons by becoming a sponsor of the Brigantine Art Walk. As a sponsor, you will receive benefits designed to increase your company’s visibility and provide a return on your investment, including: Exposure to an audience coming to see the Art Walk from all over, name recognition in press releases and media coverage, inclusion of your name in all promotional materials and on social media.
Our current sponsors include: Pirates Den, The Cove, The Cellar 32, Connie Pyatt Photography, Dream Trader Jewelry, JCS Accounting Solutions LLC, Beach Angel Photography, International Glass Works LLC and Crackleberry Designs.
If you are interested in sponsoring or participating at the fourth annual Brigantine Art Walk, email brigantineartwalk@comcast.net.
The Brigantine Art Walk is a community of artists dedicated to supporting the arts in the community by providing local artists exposure to the residents and visitors of Brigantine.