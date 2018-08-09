Our little island is full of talented artists. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, thirteen of Brigantine's artists will be joining other New Jersey artists at the city ball field on Brigantine Avenue between 24th and 26th streets.
The artists will be lining the sidewalks with a wide variety of art to show visitors. Visitors can expect to stroll up and down to see an array of art styles and mediums, including: oil on canvas, engraving, pottery, photography, jewelry-making, watercolor and acrylics. Among the artists showing on Saturday, we will have three new South Jersey artists displaying a diverse collection of their work.
There is no fee for admission to this event. The event at the city ball field begins at 10 a.m. and goes until 5 p.m. It is sure to be a great day with unexpected talent. Free parking is available at the field and on surrounding streets.
Brigantine Art Walk is a celebration of art. The purpose of the Art Walk is to showcase the talented local artists and their work. The jersey shore has a diverse palette of talent up and down the coast. We want to bring these talented artists to Brigantine.
