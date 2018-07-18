BRIGANTINE — City Council awarded contracts for various construction projects at its meeting Saturday.
The contracts included installing pavement markings and traffic stripes as well as building repairs.
City officials also updated residents on the status of certain flood-protection projects.
Acting city Manager Roxanne Tosto announced that Albert Marine Construction has been given notice to proceed with municipal bulkhead reconstruction and the company plans to be on site as soon as possible.
The bulkheads will be replaced along the bay at Eighth, 10th, 24th and 34th streets South, Lafayette Boulevard and Hackney Place. The repairs also include Sixth Street South and the municipal boat ramp and 12th Street North and East Evans Boulevard.
Meanwhile, Councilman Vince Sera provided residents with an update on the pump stations at 34th Street, Hackney Place and Jenkins Parkway during the First Ward meeting July 12.
He said a new contract had been completed and the project was put out to bid last Friday.
Bids for these stations will be returned by Aug. 2.
The pump stations were initially proposed in 2015. Council has twice rejected bid proposals that were considered too far over budget.
The pump stations project will be funded by a $1.4 million grant from the state Department of Environmental Protection.
The next council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 1.