BRIGANTINE — Probably the next best thing to attending Philadelphia Eagles' games live Sept. 16 and 30 — which would involve flying to Tampa and/or Tennessee in each case — is hitting the 14th Street South beach for what has become an ultra-popular, early NFL season tradition.
The City of Brigantine and its Chamber of Commerce have hosted Eagles tailgate parties on the beach for the past few years in front of Laguna Grill & Rum Bar. A high-definition, double-sided TV screen will be erected on the beach for the Eagles' showdown against their NFC cross-division hosts, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. Sept. 16, and again for their game against their cross-conference hosts, the Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. Sept. 30.
The parties are free to attend, but a current four-wheel-drive permit is required for all vehicles entering the beach. Guests also have the option of walking onto the beach to watch the game. All partygoers are asked to register and bring a ticket to each event. Go to the chamber's Facebook page at facebook.com/brigantinechamber to register.
Chamber President Angela Reynolds and late Past President Michael Brennan started the tailgate parties about four or five years ago, according to 2nd Ward Councilman Mike Riordan, in whose ward the events take place.
“They've been a huge success,” Riordan said. “We've had about 2,000 people show up to the last couple we've hosted. It's just been a tremendous way for people to get together and cheer on the Eagles in a fun environment, which of course is even more exciting now that the Eagles are the defending world champions.”
Four-wheel-drive vehicles must enter the beach at 12th Street South, and no vehicles will be allowed on the beach prior to 10 a.m. either day. All other Brigantine beach ordinances apply, which includes no alcohol.