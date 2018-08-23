Steve Hopp was the first-ever president of the Brigantine Beach Volleyball Association, a league that competes every Thursday evening and Sunday afternoon on Brigantine's six-court, 38th Street volleyball beach throughout the summer.
Hopp died doing what he loved best — playing volleyball on a beach in Ventnor about a dozen years ago — and in his honor the association created the Steve Hopp Memorial Classic, which took place Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 18-19, in Brigantine.
The event is one of two major fundraising tournaments the group hosts each year in association with Monmouth County-based Great American Volleyball. The other tournament is the Greenhead Open that also happens on the 38th Street courts, every July 4th weekend. The association and Great American Volleyball both operate under a sanctioning body called Volley America that oversees 10 regions of beach volleyball throughout the United States. Both organizations compete in the New York Metro region from early April through late September.
The money raised by the Greenhead Open and Hopp Classic — and through other sources such as league membership fees — is placed in the Steve Hopp Scholarship Fund and distributed to recent Atlantic County high-school graduates who aspire to play volleyball in college. The $1,000 scholarships are based on volleyball prowess as well as academic achievement, and recipients are chosen by a 12-person Brigantine Beach Volleyball Association board of directors. Lesser amounts are doled out annually to help high-school underclassmen attend camps and clinics to sharpen their volleyball skills.
Among the people dishing out pointers and assisting in the operation of the Hopp Classic last weekend was Jameel Epps, an Atlantic County Institute of Technology graduate who has his eyes set on playing volleyball professionally.
“He's definitely one of the better — if not the best — players in our league,” said association founding member Michael Feely. “But don't tell him that.”
Epps' passion for the game was unmistakable Sunday, even as a sideline spectator shouting out advice to those on the Hopp Classic courts.
“Pretty much anyone who's interested in improving their game, if I can help them out, I'll always make myself available,” said Epps, whose high school lacked a volleyball program when he was a graduating senior in 2008. “I grew to love the game and started traveling around and playing tournaments. At first I was getting my butt kicked, but to me, every butt kicking was like a lesson in how to get better. I evaluated what went wrong in my head, I studied other players that were better than me, and I just started replicating all that stuff into my game. Between it all, I started getting better and better.”
Epps has his sights set on the 2020 Olympic Games.
Allen Benowitz has no such lofty expectations, but still loves beach volleyball, and has for at least two decades. He and his wife, in fact, can trace the roots of their relationship back to playing the game.
“I've been at it since my mid-20s, so I guess about 20 years,” said Benowitz, association vice president. “I'm not A-division but probably somewhere in the middle. I've been at it long enough to start seeing the next generation of people coming through.
“My wife was a good college basketball player who got into volleyball a few years before I did, and we actually kind of started hanging out together by playing volleyball outside of work,” Benowitz said. “From there it just rolled into us skiing together, becoming good friends, and the next thing you know we're married with kids.”
And both still passionate about the game, he adds.