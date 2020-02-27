BRIGANTINE — As announced during the Feb. 19 Brigantine City Council meeting, the city became the first community in Atlantic County to adopt a Floodplain Management Plan.
“This effort will allow Brigantine to qualify for additional flood insurance discounts for our residents,” said Mayor Andy Simpson during the meeting.
The completion of a Floodplain Management Plan is a prerequisite for the city to qualify for a 30% discount on federal flood insurance for all property owners. The city currently enjoy a 25% insurance discount.
More than 6,700 property owners in Brigantine have federal flood insurance policies. These policies insure almost $1.6 billion worth of property. The premiums paid in 2018 exceeded $4.2 million.
City Council appointed a Floodplain Management Committee about a year ago, led by City Manager Jim Bennett. The committee met with the Army Corps of Engineers and New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, and held two public hearings to get local input.
“Over 30 federal, state and local agencies were contacted to get input into the plan,” Bennett said. “The plan provides a complete listing of next steps to continue Brigantine’s efforts to be a more resilient community.”
The Floodplain Management Committee will continue to meet on regular basis to track progress and monitor efforts that affect Brigantine. The plan was prepared by Rutala Associates of Linwood.
Deputy Mayor Vince Sera stated: “It is important for the city to continue to work with the Army Corps of Engineers on their back-bays study, since this study can have a big impact on future projects that affect Brigantine.”
The drafted Back Bays Coastal Storm Risk Management Study is expected to be released some time in March. Among the alternatives under consideration are storm-surge barriers, tide gates, levees, flood walls, home elevations, marsh restoration and living shorelines.
The Floodplain Management Committee includes Bennett, City Building Inspector Rich Stevens, Office of Emergency Management Official Brian Feehan, City Planner Lance Landgraf, city CRS coordinator Ed Stinson, city CRS coordinator, and Brigantine residents Joe Mucumeci, Anne Scotland, Paul Lauriello, Lorimar Tarud and Ron Powell.
