Brigantine Elks Lodge No. 2428 welcome veterans for a day

The Veterans Committee of Brigantine Elks Club No. 2428 planned a day's visit for veterans from the Vineland Veterans Home and Veterans Haven-South.
The veterans were escorted to the lodge with much fanfare by the Brigantine police, Fire Departments and 17 motorcycles driven by Legion Riders.
As veterans entered the lodge, they were surrounded by Elks on each side, who cheered for them, enthusiastically thanked them for their service and shook hands with them.
The Atlantic City Fire Department Sandpipers Pipe and Drum Corps, in full regalia, serenaded the veterans as they passed through the honor guard from the Legion and VFW Posts.
Exalted Ruler Don Irons welcomed the veterans and guests and led the Pledge of Allegiance. The national anthem was sung by Grace and Katie Kelly.
Brigantine Mayor Phil Guenther welcomed the veterans and spoke about their sacrifices, thanking them for their service.
Sgt. Ike Rucker, U.S. Marine Corps, offered the grace, providing an inspiring prayer for all who are presently serving, those who previously served and those who lost their lives in service.
The Sandpipers then regaled all with “Shenandoah Vigil” and “The Battle Hymn of the Republic."
Following the ceremony, lodge members, who had been cooking since 7 a.m., others who had set the tables and decorated the room, along with Antlers youth, served the guests shrimp cocktails.
A football from each service academy and twenty $25 cards were awarded to veterans. More than 125 prime rib or crab cake dinners were served, with Stocks pound cake and ice cream for dessert.
During the meal, Elks and Antlers circulated to sit with veterans to learn about their service and to thank them for serving.
Afterward, veterans were treated to bingo along with playing cards honoring each branch of service. Prizes were awarded.
Veterans also watched the Army/Navy game and cheered for their own team.
Following the game, veterans selected from an array of foods for a dinner that they packed to take home with them for later that night.
Veterans, Elks and Antlers alike were grateful for the time they had shared, the connections they had made and all that they had learned.