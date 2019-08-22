Millions of men and women have given selflessly of their lives in service to our country. Veterans are the backbone of this country and have protected our rights as Americans, providing us with "life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness."
The Brigantine Elks Lodge #2428 Veterans Committee is an active group of people who support those who have served before us and have sacrificed so much for our great nation. In addition, the Elks honor all who are presently serving in a variety of ways.
On August 13, many members of the Veterans Committee arrived at the Brigantine Elks Lodge at 8:30 a.m. to prepare a delicious meal for the veterans living at Veterans Haven South. This transitional housing program serves veterans from all over New Jersey. The 100 bed facility works to rehabilitate veterans with a history of addictions. This is a safe environment and veterans either work or go to school. The program is divided into three phases: Treatment, Self-Reclamation and Community Reintegration. The program is tailored to individual treatment needs and vocational interests. Veterans who complete the program return to vocations which will support them in the future.
Elks member Bill Gallagher, who was preparing the green beans early in the morning, said that it means a great deal to him to see the looks of gratitude and to hear the expressions of appreciation that these veterans articulate to the Elks for the time they spend with them.
This caring group of Elks, led by Joe Kelly, has quite a meal preparation system, with members who purchase the produce, seafood, tenderloin, condiments, beverages, desserts, rolls, butter and paper products in advance. Then the morning of the dinner, another group arrives and prepares the shrimp, green beans, cole slaw, mashed potatoes, condiments, stuffed clams and crab cakes.
As trays were cooked, they were placed in huge containers to keep them hot. Next, Elks members packed their trucks with the huge containers, and then set out to drive the hour to Veterans Haven South.
Upon arrival, the hot food was placed in a heated buffet server, sodas and water were placed on ice, and all was made ready for the veterans to arrive in the dining room.
Once the veterans were seated, one of the veterans offered a prayer. Our leader, Joe Kelly, greeted the veterans and wholeheartedly thanked them for their service, honoring them for their commitment and letting them know how much we appreciate them.
As the veterans entered, they had written their name on a ticket and placed it in a jar. During dinner, the names were pulled, and 16 veterans won Wawa gift cards. They enjoyed this, congratulated one another and gave each other high fives.
The first veteran to come through the chow line said, “Now this is real food, good food, not that mystery food that you look at and you don’t know what it is.”
The smiles on the veterans faces and the good time they had dining with the Elks was quite memorable. They truly enjoyed the delicious food prepared for them. They lingered over dinner, coming back for seconds, thirds and then packing take out boxes of food to carry back to their rooms with them for the next day.
As the veterans were leaving, each one said "thank you" in his or her own sincere way. They raved about the delicious crab cakes, stuffed clams, tenderloin and the potatoes and gravy made with love and care. They thanked Elks members for sitting and visiting with them.
Leader, Joe Kelly, sums it up perfectly.
“Every time we visit this facility, we are uplifted by the courage of our veterans in their struggle with addiction.”
There are over 67,500 homeless veterans. It is reported that 1 out of every 10 veterans is homeless. The Brigantine Elks Veterans Committee wants to lessen the number of homeless veterans by engaging veterans in meaningful ways, by thanking our veterans genuinely through our actions, and by supporting veterans in their time of need.
This year, the committee has served meals at Veterans Haven South in March, May and August, and will serve one in November and another in January, 2020. Veterans are also invited to the Elks Lodge from the Vineland Veterans Home, Veterans Haven South, and Brigantine and its surroundings for the Army Navy game on December 14. Grants from the Elks National Foundation support the Brigantine Veterans Committee in this endeavor.
Additional efforts include care packages sent to military serving abroad, combat veterans are treated to a “Week at the Beach" in July and September, veterans are escorted on a trip to the Eagles Training Camp, and Hero Mile Markers are covered in the NJ Run for the Fallen in September. Additionally, the Vineland Veterans are treated to Brunch in October at the Mays Landing Diner.
As you may surmise, the Veterans Committee of the Brigantine Elks Lodge #2428 is grateful for our veterans and thanks veterans, past, present and future for their self-less service.