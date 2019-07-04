There is no Blueberry Hill in Brigantine, but there was a “Blueberry thrill” at the Farmers Market last Saturday. There were 16 registrants for the Blueberry Bake Off and many tasters who clamored for a blueberry treat.
The winners of the contest were Meghan Martin in first place, who baked blueberry lemon cupcakes and won a $100 TD Visa gift card. Carole Connor, in second place, won a $75 TD Visa gift card with her blueberry pudding cake. The third-place winner, Sandra Carberry, won a $50 TD Visa gift card for her baked blueberry lemon cheesecake. The demo tent raised $75 from the tastings to be donated to charity. Hats off to the judges, who had very difficult decisions to make: Mayor Andy Simpson with his tasting representative Judy Noce, Councilwoman Karen Bew, and WOMD Radio 1400 AM personality Don Williams. All deliberated a long time in choosing the winners.
Some upcoming contests include the Police vs Fire Department Cook Off on July 13, the Peach Pie Contest (Pie or Cobbler) Aug. 10, the Brownie Bake Off in honor of Alice B. Toklas, 50th Woodstock Anniversary Aug. 17, Sauce vs Gravy on Aug. 31, and the Chili Contest on September 7.
Blueberries and blackberries were abundant through various vendors: Monteleone, Mento, Woodland Produce and Brookeberry Farms, which had organic blueberries, blackberries and this week will bring black raspberries again, which they sold out of last Saturday.
At the Green Team Tent, community members interested in recycling dutifully brought K Cups to place in the Terra Cycle box. If you forgot to bring them and wish to bring K Cups tomorrow, July 6, you may do so, otherwise that is the end of that collection. Remember to save bottle caps to bring on July 27 and rinsed Solo cups on Aug. 24.
Art in the Park featured Dee’s Craft Houses, your home photographed and then hand painted on a wooden cut-out, a wonderful keepsake or an enduring gift for family and friends.
The Brigantine Bible Church was The Spotlight on Community. Jim, Brittany, Chrissy, and Donna, all parishioners, greeted everyone and talked about upcoming activities at the church. They were promoting Teen Bible studies beginning July 13 and continuing throughout the summer, and Vacation Bible School, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 8 to 12.
At Aunt B’s, the Spotlight on Local Business, Stacey and Terry Chiarolanza were thanking local customers, saying they “love being part of the Brigantine community,” while distributing re-usable bags and selling delicious and refreshing ice cream.
Everyone loved getting hugs from Mickey Mouse, whose helper was distributing Chamber of Commerce booklets.
Children were very much into the finger painting, loving the new gel-like paints. On Aug. 24, children will be making snow globes. Please save and drop off jelly-sized jars or larger at the Children’s Tent by Aug. 17.
With all of this excitement, everyone was entertained by folksinger Bob Galbraith, who, in addition to singing, kept everyone up to date about the market through his energetic announcements. He sang Irish tunes but also sang “The Bonnie Banks o’ Loch Lomond,” a well known traditional Scottish song.
The winner of the movie Trivia Contest, Menta, won a $25 TV Gift Card.
Ernest and Son, Marty, Sr and Marty, Jr, were rapidly selling hand made Italian Sausage, home made Original Jerky, Apple Sauce, BBQ Sauce and Honey Mustard.
Across the street Tony Baloney’s had a variety of Flatbreads, hoagies, oil, spreads and mozzarella.
Resinate, Curated Resin Designs of mermaids and ocean scenes, some with shells, were scintillating in the sunshine. Tony and Nancy Laiella and Cindy Combs described how to hang them in windows to show off the different facets. They are having a Sea Art Class 6:30 to 9 p.m. July 12 to teach how to create a beautiful original piece of sea art. Call 609-432-4197 to register.
July 6 will be lively with Family Fun Day. This is a great way to bring the family together to celebrate Independence Day weekend. Join us for this annual tradition in the spirit of celebration. There will be patriotic painting at the Children’s Tent.
Hip, energetic and charming, Brandon Tomasello will sing Sinatra with his captivating voice that we all know and love.
Art in the Park presents Full Spirited About Us Flavours, delicious cakes made by three sisters, Carole, Sue and Kathy. They love to make people smile and laugh with good food. Their cakes are infused with liqueurs such as rum and amaretto. They may be frozen up to one year. These may be the most amazing cakes you will ever have!
Look for the Chamber Tent and colorful Island Items.
South Jersey Cancer will be the Spotlight on Community. Brochures will be provided for you to learn about this important charity.
Vegan chef Christina Martin will be at the Chef’s Demo tent at 10 a.m. She will be using “The Chef Bowl” created by Pottery Therapy to demonstrate her culinary creation. She teaches 10th grade culinary arts at Camden County Technical School and owns Cooking to Nourish, where she teaches cooking classes and does catering. She owns a home in Brigantine and may be contacted by email at chefchristinamartin@gmail.com.
There will be no parking tomorrow in the Municipal lot due to Family Fun Day, so you may want to walk or bike to the market. Due to the amusements in the area, farmers and many vendors will be re-located.
Remember to bring your own water in environmentally safe containers and reusable bags for purchases. It was very hot last week, so think about ways to be cool and safe and remember to hydrate. The market hours are 8 a.m. to noon. Follow us @BrigantineFarmersMarket.