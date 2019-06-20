The Brigantine Farmers Market began 6 years ago and over the years it has been extremely gratifying to watch the market grow.
What makes the Brigantine Market so special? It is the vendors who participate, the morning and afternoon teams of volunteers who set up and take down, and the community members who come to socialize and shop each week. And of course the Sponsors for whom the market is truly grateful.
The Farmers Market creates a friendly and welcoming atmosphere, providing tables at both ends of the park set up for your dining pleasure, while enjoying live music.
And for any germaphobes or anyone worried about cleanliness where food is concerned, you may notice a certain person named Cathy, with a spray bottle, who keeps the tables spotlessly clean!
The market has so much fun in store this season for adults and children, so mark it on your calendar for 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday.
Tomorrow, June 22, look for John Addrizzo and the Health and Wellness Expo at the Green Team Tent. There will be a Dietician from Atlantic Care, as well as the very talented Deedi, massage therapist, and folks from Wolf Fitness.
The Children’s Tent will complement this with their own Let’s Get Going Fitness activity.
Executive Chef, Pam Green, will be whipping up something delicious in the Cooking Demo Tent at 10 a.m.
Look for North Point Marina at the Chamber Tent. This Full Service Family Marina features top-notch service and supplies. Donna Vanzant will have a display of her 4ocean bracelets, all made from recycled plastics and glass from our oceans and coastlines.
Kelly Petrillo will be at Art in the Park. Kelly’s Kreations is 1 year- old. She and her husband Bob both retired in 2018 and now devote their time to their love of creating beautiful art work using beads on canvas.
The American Legion Post #396 Women’s Auxiliary will be the Spotlight on Community. They will be selling tickets for “We’re on Island Time,” a colorful summer event that evening which will feature lots of good food and a steel drum band. All are invited.
And while you are enjoying all of the above, listen for the smooth sounds of singer Tommy D. You will hear him sing the songs of past and present greats, such as Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Bobby Darin, and Michael Buble.
Looking forward to the Blueberry Bake-off Contest on June 29. To register send your name, phone number and email to BrigantineFarmersMarket@gmail.com or
register tomorrow at the Veggie Valet or Contest Tent.
Bring K-Cups for recycling to the Green Team Tent on June 29. Pop the lid and rinse out the cups beforehand. Bottle caps will be collected to be recycled on July 27. Rinsed Solo Cups will be collected for recycling on August 24.
Last week Linda Mantello, from the Rutgers Master Gardeners of Atlantic County, was on hand to answer all gardening questions. She and Johanne Milnes from the Brigantine Garden Club addressed problems regarding mulching, composting, slugs and snails, vegetables, salt tolerant plants and planning a garden.
Gary Schempp, from Busy Bees NJ, described the honey making process with live bees, wearing a veil and protective attire. He described the queen, worker bees, drones, and the use of the Smoker. This was followed by tastings of the pure, raw, and natural honey.
There were 65 entries in the Trivia Contest, fielding questions about famous people from Pennsylvania. Congratulations to Jim Miranda who won a $25 TD Gift Card.
There were many happy faces at the Adult Paint Party at Art in the Park. Gina Bergen and Kathy Skimmons provided the rocks for creative painters. Brigantine Rocks now has 581 members on Facebook and may be accessed on brigantinerocksnj.
Spotlight on a Local Business, Brigantine Physical Therapy and Fitness, Megan Doran and Nancy Doran provided reusable cloth bags and had copies of their schedule of Fitness classes which sound challenging and fun. There are classes for people of all exercise levels. And Megan can meet with you regarding a physical therapy plan along with husband, Paul Danaher, who will meet regarding a Fitness and Wellness exercise plan.
The Brigantine Yacht Club, represented by Nancy Collier and Derrick Owings, informed the community about an Open House that day along with memberships available for children and adults. They have an active social schedule and may be accessed at BYCsail.com.
The children had a good time painting acrylics on canvas. Many of them included sunshine and flowers in their work of art.
And speaking of beautiful things, Emma Seaside Jewelry, has all kinds of pieces- necklaces, popular anklets and earrings made of semi- precious beads and crystals.
SEATOX Lemonade, owned by Chelsea Fleming, sells freshly squeezed Lemonade, Lavender Simple Syrup made with culinary grade lavender, rehydrating charcoal lemonade, all of which she enjoys making because she lives at the beach!
Pop-up Babies and Bows owner Lori Curtis makes clothing and accessories for American Girl and Bitty Baby with matching hand crafted dresses for your little girl. She will be back tomorrow and next Saturday, July 6.
And Magilla Gorilla Sweet Treats had delicious water ice treats like cotton candy to taste.
All of these delights were enhanced by singer, songwriter, The Medicine Man who delivered his Classic Rock original compositons, Jim Croce, Cat Stevens, Jethro Tull and others.
Remain in touch with the Farmers Market on Facebook. Follow us @BrigantineFarmersMarket.