Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH 1 AM FRIDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MOUNT HOLLY HAS EXPANDED THE * FLASH FLOOD WATCH TO INCLUDE PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST MARYLAND AND SOUTHERN NEW JERSEY, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTHEAST MARYLAND, CECIL AND KENT MD. IN SOUTHERN NEW JERSEY, ATLANTIC, ATLANTIC COASTAL CAPE MAY, CAPE MAY, COASTAL ATLANTIC, COASTAL OCEAN, CUMBERLAND, OCEAN, AND SOUTHEASTERN BURLINGTON. * THROUGH 1 AM FRIDAY * SHOWERS AND SOME THUNDERSTORMS CONTINUING THROUGH DAYBREAK WILL PRODUCE LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL, AND SOME FLASH FLOODING IS POSSIBLE. ANOTHER ROUND OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL DEVELOP LATER TODAY AND CONTINUE THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY MORNING. THIS WILL PRODUCE LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL WITH AS MUCH AS 1 TO 3 INCHES OF RAIN IN A SHORT TIME. THIS WILL RESULT IN AREAS OF FLASH FLOODING. * THE RISK OF FLASH FLOODING IS HIGHEST IN URBANIZED AND LOW- LYING AREAS. RAPID RISES ON SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS ARE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT THERE IS THE POTENTIAL FOR FLASH FLOODING WHICH CAN BE LIFE-THREATENING. HEAVY RAIN IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR OVER A SHORT PERIOD OF TIME. RAPIDLY RISING FLOOD WATERS MAY QUICKLY INUNDATE ROADWAYS. STREAMS AND CREEKS COULD LEAVE THEIR BANKS, FLOODING NEARBY PROPERTIES. PLEASE MONITOR THE FORECAST, ESPECIALLY IF YOU LIVE IN A LOCATION THAT IS PRONE TO FLOODING. BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION IF A FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS ISSUED FOR YOUR AREA. &&