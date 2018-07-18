BRIGANTINE — Launched during the summer of 2014 as a subcommittee of the Brigantine Green Team, the Brigantine Farmers Market celebrated its fifth birthday Saturday morning with a ceremony at the gazebo area of Haneman Park.
Former Councilwoman Lisa McClay, who founded the Green Team in 2013 with Cheryl Mascioli, read a list of more than a dozen volunteers who were part of the Farmers Market since its outset, and continue to contribute to its success five summers later.
“Thanks to all our vendors, sponsors, volunteers — we're here today to celebrate five years of the Farmers Market, and this is all because of you,” said McClay. “It's all because of a wonderful grassroots effort made possible by numerous volunteers and the support of the community.”
The market is open 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at Haneman Park, 15th Street and Revere Boulevard, through Sept. 1. A one-day fall market is scheduled for 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20.
All seven members of City Council were in attendance for the celebration, as was Rich Dase of the Atlantic County Board of Chosen Freeholders, whose district includes Brigantine. WIBG radio host and former Brigantine Councilman Ken Schaffer was the event emcee.
Mayor Phil Guenther addressed the crowd after reading a proclamation, which stated in part that the Farmers Market continues “to offer locally grown produce, shine the spotlight on local businesses, encourage consumers and vendors to take a more eco-friendly approach through policies aimed toward sustainability, and encourage health and wellness throughout the community through cooking demonstrations and educational workshops.”
“I'll make this brief because, if all these people in green shirts are standing here, who's working the market?” the mayor joked.
“(City Council) approved the market five years ago, and it has exceeded our expectations in terms of the number of people who come out each week,” he continued. “We have wonderful vendors here who are immensely talented, whether they are creating artwork or making baked goods or bringing in fresh seafood and produce — it's just incredible the array of activities available, and the talents we have here in Brigantine make this market what we believe is the best farmers market in South Jersey.”
Dave Roantree has served as the Brigantine Farmers Market manager for four of its first five years.
“This would not be possible without everyone on the committee, all the volunteers who are here on Saturday, and the hard work that is done organizing this all year round,” said Roantree. “To all our patrons and vendors, this truly is the best market in South Jersey.”