You couldn’t have asked for a nicer opening at the market on July 21. The temperature and the breeze made it quite enjoyable to shop for fresh, colorful vegetables, fruits, flowers, eggs, seafood and all of the products that make the Brigantine Farmers Market so special.
There were many busy bees, as usual, among the volunteers who hustled to set up and do take-down for the market, but in addition, there was a Children’s Bee talk by Gary Schempp from Busy Bees NJ, who brought his live bumble-bee demonstration. His talk and display of bees on the comb, tools and smoker educated the children about these important insects, known for their role in pollination and for producing honey and beeswax. Busy Bees NJ sells a variety of local honey and sweet spreads.
Children made drawings of colorful butterflies and bees that were made into refrigerator magnets to be displayed at home.
Brigantine Knitters and The Seashore Purls were showing off beautiful, soft, red caps for babies that they knitted and donated to the American Heart Association. This lively group, represented by Deedi Mora, Ginny Houck, Phyllis Sheckelt and Barrie Winters makes items to donate to charity, as well as items for personal use and gifts for holidays. Join them 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Brigantine Community Center on Thursday evenings. All levels of knitters are invited, and they will also teach how to knit if you would like to learn.
The Chamber of Commerce featured Connie and Karl Pyatt Photography Art with beautiful water scenes, foxes and birds, canvas prints and giclee prints.
Jane Ann Hart’s photography is all original photos and they consist of many beautiful pieces about nature. She signs her gift cards, making them a work of art, and many who receive them, frame and mat them.
The Brigantine Bible Church, represented by friendly Vacation Bible School communicators, shared this year’s theme and dates, July 23-27. If interested, you may sign up your child by calling 609-266-7797.
Chef Lori arrived early to set up at the cooking demo. Her children, Chef Nicole and Chef William, made delicious no fuss clams on the grill, as well as quick and easy steamed clams flavored with oil, hot pepper, garlic and parsley-quite inspiring. Bill Mayer demonstrated how to shuck the clams.
Clam Daddy’s is licensed in the state of New Jersey and the family does all of the clamming themselves. Bill started clamming when he was very young, until there became a shortage of clams and then he and Lori, a marine biologist, began producing their own, planting them in clam beds in the bay.
The Rain Barrel Workshop was a success as Janette Kessler, Green Team member and Safety and Risk manager at ACUA, Lisa McClay and John Addrizzo taught and assisted nine participants to build their own rain barrels to take home ready to use. Barrels were sourced at the $20 fee, which covered the cost of the hardware and other needed materials. This was the second year that the Green Team organized a Rain Barrel Workshop at the Farmers Market.
The collection of plastic bags and film to keep our ocean and fish/sea animals safe was a success. We are excited to announce that we have reached our goal!
There were 87 entries in the Berries Trivia with 20 having a perfect score. Linda Baum, from Brigantine, won the $25 gift card. Congratulations to Linda and kudos to the others who had them all correct.
Jalma Farms follows an old family recipe using beach plums to make syrup and jelly that has more fruit than sugar. In 2010, they added black aronia berries to the farm and product line. They are considered as nature’s healer due to its high level of antioxidants and other beneficial nutrients.
The theme for July 28 will be “Love Your Library,” and our community certainly appreciates and adores our Atlantic County Library System/Brigantine, which will be our Spotlight on Local Community. The library will sponsor children’s face painting at the Children’s Tent 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Story Time with Miss Bonnie will be 10:30 to 11 a.m. in the gazebo followed by Story Teller Michelle Washington Wilson from 11 to 11:30 a.m., and again with Miss Bonnie from 11:30 to noon. There will be a special book sale in the library meeting room. Try your artistic talents by chalking the library steps.
Rose Kelly and friends will highlight the popular Brigantine Cuisine Cookbook by the Brigantine Polar Bears, benefiting Fisher House and wounded military and their families.
You must stop at our Spotlight on a Local Business, Sea Star, which carries coastal clothing, colorful towels, footwear, chairs, coolers, boogie boards and so much more.
Painter Tania Pomales combines her love of surrealism and lowbrow art with her passion for color to create unique works that provoke thought and conversation.
If you need to buy something quick to grab for lunch, think about Tony’s farm to table-gourmet submarines such as Pistachio Goat, Truffle Prosiutto, and gourmet pizza slices.
Don’t forget to register for the Aug. 11 Peach Pie Contest (crust must be home-made). Send an email or stop by the contest tent or the veggie valet to register.
Remain in touch with the Farmers Market on Facebook @Brigantinefarmersmarket.