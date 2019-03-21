Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Brigantine folk musicians celebrate their sixth anniversary

BRIGANTINE — Although it’s not well known, a group of acoustic musicians has been meeting at the Brigantine Community Center once a month for six years.

Started by local musician Bob Galbraith, the Brigantine Folksong Society meets the first Thursday of each month from 6 to 9 p.m.

On average, about eight to 12 musicians with acoustic instruments, along with a number of people who come to listen, gather to share songs and stories. Galbraith, who you may have seen performing at the Brigantine Farmers Market, has played in bands all of his adult life. He is currently with the South Jersey Irish Ceili band, which plays each month in Somers Point for Irish set dancers.

A full-time Brigantine resident for the past 14 years with his wife, Winnie, Galbraith was a member and president of the Bucks County Folksong Society before moving to Brigantine full time.

“I needed the same type outlet down here, where local musicians could meet, encourage and enjoy acoustic music of all kinds” Galbraith said. “I wanted to help people get back into music who may have left an instrument gather dust in a closet or under the bed. I also enjoy helping younger people have a place to try out their music, gain confidence and perhaps begin to play more in public.”

Musicians who’ve come range in age from teens to 93. Abilities are from beginner to pro, and a good time is had by all. Anyone is invited to come and join in with a song, story or just to listen and enjoy. Bob can be reached at bobgalbraith@comcast.net. The next gathering is Thursday, April 4.

