Did you know that Brigantine has become the gathering spot for large families that come from all over the USA for reunions? Each year, I see former academic and athletic Holy Spirit superstar Larry Delaney and his wife, Angie Stoerlen, in church. Angie is a classmate of my wife, Patti. Angie is also the sister of Monsignor Stoerlein, who was a pastor in the area for many years. Each summer, 40 or more relatives and friends have a family reunion in Brigantine,
Did you know that Gardner's Basin once housed the baseball field and the football practice fields for Holy Spirit High School? Each day the players would walk from Massachusetts and Atlantic Avenues to the basin to practice or play.
For the real old timers, recollection of the area included the first shopping center in Atlantic City, Garwood Mills, as well as the trolley car barn hub of transportation in Atlantic City
Turning back the pages to …
1949: The Phillies forfeited the second game of a doubleheader at Shibe Park when Phillies fans bombarded the field with glass soft drink bottles to protest a trapped line drive by Richie Ashburn. Schoolboy Rowe was given a no decision ruling in the 1-0 forfeit of the game to the Giants. As a result glass bottles were banned from Shibe Park. However, the next weapon of choice for Eagles fans became the snowball.
1955: Capt. Dick Derrickson’s Brigantine Lifeguards pulled a major surprise winning the first Resort Swim meet at the Brighton Pool in Atlantic City. Local winners included Charlie McMahon, Bob Arbergast, Tom Spillane and John Murray.
1961: Three future Holy Spirit Hall of Famers were varsity players at the school. Andy Solari and Pete Mora were sparkling on Holy Spirit’s football team under head Coach Stan Marczyk single wing offense. Their classmate Jim Mogan broke Spartan all-time basketball scoring record Holy Spirit that year.
1997: Jen Daniels (Comcast Sports) was honored as the top female athlete in the North School Class of 1997. Two years later her sister Julianne received the same award.
1991: Boston Celtics Coach Chris Ford coached three NBA East All Stars. Ford was the first player in the NBA to hit a 3 pointer after the new rule was put into practice.
2006: Michael Brooks won the 500 freestyle, 100 butterfly and the 100 back stroke to lead Holy Spirit to the state championship, beating Bishop Eustace for the second consecutive year.
2005: Holy Spirit junior Marie Elise Cassara earned three varsity letters in basketball, tennis and golf. She was a member of the state finalist tennis team and basketball conference champions.
2005: Megan Doran celebrated her third-round victory in the S.J. Interscholastic singles tournament by breaking Holy Spirit’s all–time win record of 98 set by Laura Mossbrooks in 1984.
2008: The Holy Spirit girls varsity eight with locals Stephanie Laielli and Julia Guenther third in the National Rowing Association Regatta. The girls lightweight eight with Megan D’Alessandro won the bronze medal.
2011: Diane Kresz to post a 19-3 doubles record in leading the Spartans to a 19-1 record.
2017: Sa’eed Nelson (St. Augustine) sparked American University to a 74-70 win over New Hampshire. Nelson drove for 26 points with his dazzling speed. He also garnered 8 rebounds in another stellar performance.