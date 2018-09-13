BRIGANTINE — City Council recognized the success of Brigantine Baseball at its meeting Sept. 5 by awarding proclamations to all-star player Trevor Cohen and two members of the coaching staff.
Cohen was the only player from Brigantine to play on the Atlantic Shore Babe Ruth 14-year-old division team that won the Babe Ruth World Series on Aug. 22. The players defeated Honolulu 7-6 the in the championship game.
Cohen played outfield, first base and pitcher during the series with 8 hits and 7 RBIs. He was named player of the game in the final series-winning match-up.
Cohen has played for the Brigantine Baseball Association since he was 3. He plans to continue to play at Holy Spirit High School next year.
Alongside Mayor Phil Guenther, Councilman Mike Riordan donned his Brigantine Baseball cap and jersey to help award the proclamation.
Council also honored coaches Bill Glose and Bernie Kennedy for their work with the Brigantine Baseball program.
“The success of Brigantine Baseball really has been because of the efforts of many volunteers, but two people have been involved for several years and done an incredible job,” Guenther said.
Guenther commended the program as a whole for allowing local players to learn the value of fair play and teamwork.