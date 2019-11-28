BRIGANTINE — The city's branch of the Atlantic County Library System held a free Children’s Story Circle Origami event Saturday, Nov. 16.

The childen heard two Korean folktales, "The Ungrateful Tiger" and "The Story of Pear Blossom" and then made a story origami to remember the tales and to take home as mementos.

Hard Work Pays Off

Jack Fouts, 10, of Brigantine, also shared the school poster he created based on a library book he read and researched in the library. Jack earned a 110 as a grade.

