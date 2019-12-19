BRIGANTINE — The city branch of the Atlantic County Library System held a crafting class for adults to celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 21. The evening program was presented by Rain Florist Inc. of Ventnor.
Patrons joined in making a harvest centerpiece for their holiday tables.
Brigantine branch is at 201 15th St. South, and may be reached by calling 609-266-0110.
