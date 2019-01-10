Brigantine Lighthouse Players to present Shakespeare’s 'Twelfth Night'

BRIGANTINE — The Brigantine Lighthouse Players will present William Shakespeare’s classic comedy "Twelfth Night."
With a love triangle, a case of mistaken identity and a young girl masquerading as a boy, "Twelfth Night" offers plenty of intrigue and fun. Written in 1601 or 1602, the play was intended as comic entertainment for the end of the holiday season.The Players’ version will be performed in classic olde English and staged in the post-war 1940s.
Twelfth Night is directed by Ryan Daly, an English teacher at Atlantic City High School who has directed numerous high school productions. One of his directorial goals has been to bring "Twelfth Night" to community theater.The cast is made up of local educators and professionals from the region: Jamie Fredrickson as Valentine; Dayle Friedman, of Margate, as Fabienne; Andy Halliday Jr., of Absecon, as Malvolio; Shanon Wright Halliday, of Absecon, as Feste; Kira Hyde, of New York, as Curio; Susan Lothian, of Absecon, as Maria; Stevie Mathios, of Brigantine, as Orsino; Thayer Noble, of Egg Harbor Township, as Sir Andrew Aguecheek; Lisandro Paredes as Antonio; Carmelo Polisano as Sebastian; Donald Toal, of Ocean City, as Sir Toby Belch; Lisa Toal, of Ocean City, as Viola; and Jamie Weinberg as Olivia.\
Performances will be 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 25 and 26, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, at Community Presbyterian Church, 1501 W. Brigantine Ave., Brigantine. General admission tickets are $20 and may be purchased at the door.
For more information about Brigantine Lighthouse Players, visit www.lighthouseplayers.com.