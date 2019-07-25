The Couples League headed out on the front nine Friday, July 19, for another lovely evening of golf. It was quite warm, but tolerable; the heat wave hadn’t yet arrived in full force. Turnout remained strong, with an ideal combination of veteran members and newbies.
The game was a regular scramble. In a scramble, each player (four-person teams) tees-off. The best ball of those four drives is chosen, and everyone hits their next ball from that spot. This is repeated for every shot (including putts) until the hole is finished.
In first place, by match of cards, were Melissa and Brian Southrey, and Karen and Gordy Bew, with a 32. Second place, also with a 32, went to Libby and Bob Canavan, and Sheila and Mike Lange Jr. In third place were Henry and Deedi Waldron, and Kathy and Rich Herbein, with a 33. Well-done, everyone. Great scores all around.
For the women’s closest-to-the-pin contests, Laurie Hill won hole No. 3, landing 40 feet, 5 inches from the pin, and Libby Canavan took the honors on hole No. 7, at 15 feet, 7 inches. For the men, Gordy Bew won hole No. 3, at 20 feet, 1 inch, and Paul Crits-Cristoph won hole No. 7, at 13 feet, 1 inch. Nice.
After golf, we had a delicious dinner at the 19th Hole at the Links, run by the Cove. Thanks to the Merendas, Bolinskis and Bews for the enormous variety of delicious desserts. A big thanks to Gabe DeLiberty, who does a wonderful job organizing us each year.
The Couples League is a terrific, low-key, weekly social event that happens to include golf. It is a great way to both end the workweek and kick-off the weekend. The League plays every Friday through September. Come join us; all levels are welcome. Tee-off is at 5:30, followed by dinner at the Links. For more information, or to sign-up, please call the Brigantine Links at 266-1388, or email Gabe DeLiberty at gdeliberty@pga.com.
“The most important shot in golf is the next one.”
— Ben Hogan