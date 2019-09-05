Last week, the Brigantine Links Couples League headed out on the front nine for our final “Nine and Dine” of the summer. We had our best season yet this year. Turnout was consistently high; we had a fun mix each week of founding members, new couples, and everyone in-between, and the weather was mostly perfect, with only one cancellation due to rain.
Our closing evening ended with a basic scramble (best ball all the way in). In 1st place were Mary-Jo and Steve Kernaghan, and Josslyn and Sean Sharkey, with an incredible 6-under-par 30. 2nd place went to Holly and Jim Skon, and Mollye O’Neill and Mike Lange Sr., with a 31. In 3rd place, by match of cards, were Sheila and Mike Lange Jr., and Marni and Jay Caseley, with a 33. Well-done, everyone! Great scores all around.
Closest to the pin for the women on hole #3 was Ann Klein, landing 47’8” from the pin. Kathy Herbein took the honors on hole #7, at 10.5” from the pin. Way to go, Kathy! For the men, Sean Sharkey was closest to the pin on hole #3, at 23’6”, and Henry Waldron took the honors on hole #7, landing 7’7” from the pin.
A lovely dinner followed at the 19th Hole at the Links, now being run by the Cove Restaurant. Thanks to the Canavans, Kleins, and Skons for providing delicious desserts. Once again, a big thank you to Gabe DeLiberty, who does a wonderful job organizing us each week – not an easy task.
The Couples League is a terrific, low-key, weekly social event that happens to include golf. It is a great way to both end the workweek and kick-off the weekend. The League will resume play in June 2020, shortly after Memorial Day. Please look for our announcement, and come join us; all levels are welcome. Until then, have a wonderful winter, and hit ‘em straight!
