The Brigantine Links Couples League headed out on the front nine last Friday for an uncertain round, weather-wise. Although the radar said we were in the clear, we were intermittently rained on, and thunder rumbled on and off throughout play. Since the lightning held off, most of us were able to finish the round. Apparently the league is a hardy bunch!
The game last Friday was the Divorce Open. In this game, we started with a shamble format: all four players teed off, then the best drive was selected. From this point on, teams played alternate shots as twosomes (couples, each playing their own ball). The players who hit the second shot were determined solely by gender: if a female hit the selected drive, the men hit the second shot. Following this were alternating shots by gender all the way to the hole. Scoring was determined by adding the two scores for each foursome, for a total team score. The team with the lowest total won.
In first place were Karen and Gordy Bew and Melissa and Brian Southrey, with an 83. Second place went to Marge and Jim Offutt and Marni and Jay Caseley, with an 86. In Third place were Donna and Bucko Blosinski and Josslyn and Sean Sharkey, with an 87.
Closest to the pin for the women on hole No. 3 was Melissa Southrey, landing 5 feet, 6 inches from the pin. Way to go, Melissa! (And yes – Brian sank the putt.) Sue Clark took the honors on hole No. 7, landing 25 feet, 10 inches from the pin. For the men, Gordy Bew won hole No. 2, at 20 feet, 1 inch from the pin, and Bill Schneider won hole No. 7, at 32 feet, 5 inches. Well-done all around.
After golf, we had a delicious dinner at the 19th Hole at the Links, where we celebrated birthdays for both Carol Shimpeno and Henry Waldron. Thanks to the Lange Jrs. and Kleins for providing delicious desserts, and a big thank you to Gabe DeLiberty, who does a great job organizing us each week.
The Couples League is a terrific, low-key, weekly social event that happens to include golf. It is a great way to both end the workweek and kick-off the weekend. The League plays every Friday through September. Come join us; all levels are welcome. Tee-off is at 5:30, followed by dinner at the Links. For more information, or to sign-up, please call the Brigantine Links at 266-1388, or email Gabe DeLiberty at gdeliberty@pga.com.
“Golf is a game of inches. The most important are the six inches between your ears.”
– Arnold Palmer