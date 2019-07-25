The Brigantine Links Couples League headed out on the back nine Friday, July 12 for a game of Everything but Putts. In this format, each group played a four-person scramble (best ball all the way in), but once the ball landed on the green, the hole was over. This made for a low-scoring and quick round — a nice perk, since the evening was quite warm.
In first place, with a 21, were Josslyn and Sean Sharkey, and Marni and Jay Caseley. Second place, by match of cards, went to Joan and Steve Geddes, and Deedi and Henry Waldron, with a 22. In third place, also with a 22, were Terry and Francis Nagy, and Sue Clark and Bill Schneider. Nice work, everyone.
Closest to the pin for the women on hole No. 15 was Mollye O’Neill, landing 15 feet, 5 inches from the pin. No women landed on the green for hole No. 12, so Mollye took the whole pot. For the men, Jim Offutt won hole No. 12, landing 52 feet, 11 inches from the pin, and Bob Ward took the honors on hole No. 15, at 28 feet, 3 inches. Nicely done, everyone.
After golf, we had a lovely dinner at the 19th Hole at the Links (run by the Cove). Thanks to the Nagys and Caseleys for providing delicious desserts, and a big thank you to Gabe DeLiberty, who does a great job organizing us each week.
The Couples League is a terrific, low-key, weekly social event that happens to include golf. It is a great way to both end the workweek and kick-off the weekend. The League plays every Friday through September. Come join us; all levels are welcome. Tee-off is at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at the Links.
For more information, or to sign-up, call the Brigantine Links at 609-266-1388, or email Gabe DeLiberty at gdeliberty@pga.com.
“In golf, we pay for the privilege of being regularly humbled.”
— Ken Hill