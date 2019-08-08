The Brigantine Links Couples League has had a wonderful season so far. We’ve had fabulous weather (not one cancellation due to rain or thunderstorms), and turnout has been consistently high, with a minimum of 20 couples playing each week. There has also been an ideal combination of founding members, first-time participants, and everything in between. If you’ve been contemplating coming out for the first time, it’s not too late; there are still a few weeks left to the season. Come join us.
Last week, we headed out on the front nine for a Shamble Scramble. In this format, all four players teed off, and the best ball was selected. From that point, the foursome split into two (two person) teams, and played two separate scrambles (best ball all the way in). The lowest score for each hole was chosen to make up the team score.
In first place, with a 6-under-par 30, were Holly and Jim Skon and Carol and Mike Shimpeno. Second place went to Josslyn and Sean Sharkey and Rita and Mike Pagoulatos, with a 31. In third place were Mollye O’Neill and Mike Lange Sr. and Sheila and Mike Lange Jr. with a 32. Incredible scores all around. Well done.
Closest to the pin for the women on hole No. 3 was Josslyn Sharkey, landing 8 feet, 8 inches from the pin. This is the second week in a row that Josslyn has won a closest-to-the-pin contest — go Josslyn! Donna Blosinski won hole No. 7 at 29 feet 1 inch. For the men, Paul Crits-Cristophe won hole No. 3, at 5 feet, 8 inches (yes – he sank the putt!). Jay Caseley won hole No. 7, at 16 feet, 3 inches. Great playing, everyone.
After golf, we had a lovely dinner at the 19th Hole at the Links, run by the Cove. Thanks to the Herbeins, Offutts and Sharkeys for providing delicious desserts. A big thanks to Gabe DeLiberty, who does a wonderful job organizing us each year.
The Couples League is a terrific, low-key, weekly social event that happens to include golf. It is a great way to both end the workweek and kick-off the weekend. The league plays every Friday through September. All levels are welcome. Tee-off is at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at the Links. For more information, or to sign-up, call the Brigantine Links at 609-266-1388 or email Gabe DeLiberty at gdeliberty@pga.com.
“The most important shot in golf is the next one.”
— Ben Hogan