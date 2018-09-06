Last week, the Brigantine Links Couples League headed out on the back nine for our final “Nine and Dine” of the season. Turnout was at an all-season high, and the weather held for the evening. We’ve been lucky this summer, having had no cancellations due to weather.
Our closing evening ended with a basic scramble (best ball all the way in). 4 teams tied for first place, with scores of 33, and we put Gabe to work figuring out the winners by match of cards. In 1st place were Marge and Jim Offutt, and Roxanne and Tom Galvin. 2nd place went to Elaine and Frank O’Brien, and Marni and Jay Caseley. In 3rd place were Team Lange: Mollye O’Neill and Mike Lange Sr., and Sheila and Mike Lange Jr. Well-done, everyone.
Closest to the pin for the women on hole #12 was Ann Klein, landing 28’4” from the pin. Laurie Hill took the honors on hole #15, at 17’5”. For the men, Mike Pagoulatos was closest to the pin on hole #12, at 53’11”, and Mike Lange, Jr. took the honors on hole #15, landing 16’6” from the pin.
A delicious dinner followed at the 19th Hole at the Links, now being run by the Cove Restaurant. Sue Clark, the Offutts, and the Pagoulatos provided delicious desserts. Once again, a big thank you to Gabe DeLiberty, who does a wonderful job organizing us each week – not an easy task.
The Couples League is a terrific, low-key, weekly social event that happens to include golf. It is a great way to both end the workweek and kick-off the weekend. The League will resume play in June 2019, shortly after Memorial Day. Please look for our announcement, and come join us; all levels are welcome. Until then, have a wonderful winter, and hit ‘em straight!