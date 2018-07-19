The Brigantine Links Couples League headed out on the front nine last week for a lovely evening of golf. The game was a scramble format (best ball among the foursome), with a twist: only putts counted, regardless of how many strokes it took to get to the green. Each team was instructed to also keep count of total strokes in addition to putts.
For this game, the strategy is to take as many strokes as is necessary to get to the “fringe,” then putt from there. (Note: putting from the fringe does not count as a putt; putts only count if the putt is from the green. If the ball is holed from the fringe, that hole is scored as zero putts).
In 1st place were Josslyn and Sean Sharkey, and Laurie and Ken Hill, with two putts and 58 total strokes (“Go Big or Go Home!”). This team used the maximum strategy of the best ball format: when the ball wasn’t holed from the fringe by one of the first three players, the fourth player would tap the ball and remain on the fringe, allowing every player another opportunity to putt — and hole — from the fringe.
Perhaps we need a new scoring system for this game next year.
In second place, with 7 putts/43 strokes, were Deedi and Henry Waldron, and Marni and Jay Caseley. Third place went to Karen and Gordy Bew, and Marge and Jim Offutt, with 8 putts/43 strokes.
Closest to the pin for the women on hole number three was Sue Clark, at 12 feet, 11 inches. Melissa Southrey won hole number seven, landing 22 feet, 4 inches from the pin. For the men, Carl Monk won hole number three, at 36 feet 7 inches, and Jesse Jeansonne won hole number 7, at 21 feet 3 inches. Well done, everyone!
After golf, we had a delicious dinner at the 19th Hole at the Links, now being run by the Cove. Thanks to the Sharkeys and Caseleys for providing dessert, and a big thank you to Gabe DeLiberty, who does a great job organizing us each week.
The Couples League is a terrific, low-key, weekly social event that happens to include golf. It is a great way to both end the workweek and kick-off the weekend. The League plays every Friday through September. Come join us; all levels are welcome. Tee-off is at 5:30, followed by dinner at the Links. For more information, or to sign-up, call the Brigantine Links at 609-266-1388, or email Gabe DeLiberty at gdeliberty@pga.com.
Golf is a game of inches. The most important are the six inches between your ears.
— Arnold Palmer