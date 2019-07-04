The Couples League was cancelled last Friday due to a previously scheduled event at the Links. Play resumes this evening.
In League news, a very happy birthday to Gordy Bew, and as tradition calls for, a happy birthday month to Kathy Herbein!
The Couples League is a terrific, low-key, weekly social event that happens to include golf. It is a great way to both end the workweek and kick-off the weekend. The League plays every Friday through September. Come join us; all levels are welcome. Tee-off is at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at the Links. For more information, or to sign-up, call the Brigantine Links at 609-266-1388 or email Gabe DeLiberty at gdeliberty@pga.com.
“The most important shot in golf is the next one.”
— Ben Hogan